Imo Guber: LP candidate, Achonu appoints Okere as head of campaign council

Hon. Tochukwu Okere

By Chris Onuoha

In a bid to restrategise for an effective campaign towards the November 11 election victory in Imo State, Labour Party (LP) Governorship candidate, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu has named Honourable Sir Tochukwu Chinedum Okere as the Chairman of his Campaign Council.

In a press release from the LP office in Owerri, on Wednesday, September 6, the Honourable Member representing the populous people of Owerri Federal Constituency in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, Okere, was appointed by Senator Achonu alongside Hon. Mathew Nwogu, Hon. Chikwem Onuoha and Hon. Chika Mmadumere as Deputy Chairmen, Campaign Council. They were given the mandate to steer the affairs of the Council for an effective mobilisation of voters in the all-important election.

Achonu also appointed veteran journalist, Chimamkpam Anyankpa as Campaign Spokesperson alongside Hon Uche Ogbuagu, Dr. Nnaemeka Obiareri among others to beef up media voice and visibility in contention with the party’s hiccups with Imo signage agency.

According to the statement, the choice of Hon T.C Okere as the driver of all electioneering activities of Senator Athan Achonu has sent horrendous apprehension to opposition political parties in the State, adding that the array of committee members drawn from various esteemed places with political pedigree is a formidable workforce that will ensure victory for Senator Achonu.

“The fears of the opposition come as a result of his well-known capacity to maximise the potential of the ‘Obidients’ movement and their numerous support groups to mobilise rural communities and urban electorates for electoral victory at the polls,” stated the party.

In furtherance, LP stated that another visible and potent advantage on the side of the lawmaker, heading the Labour Party governorship campaign council is that he came from the Federal constituency with the highest demographic numerical and enlightened democratic forces to ensure victory at any election.

“Owerri Federal Constituency comprises of Owerri North, Owerri West and Owerri Municipal, three local government areas, accommodating highest number of workforce and residents in Imo State.

“Hon Tochukwu Okere who expressed profound readiness to take the bull by the horns has assumed duty for this gigantic but achievable politicking task,” said the Party.

Meanwhile, Labour Party in Imo State has stepped up efforts for a massive rural organic campaign despite the unfortunate and embroiled issues that saw Imo State Signage and Advertising Agency IMSAA dismantle and carte away their campaign billboards, banners and Party flags at their office in Owerri.