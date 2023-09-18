Imo guber: APC inaugurates campaign council for Uzodimma

Uzodimma

•As LP accuses INEC of setting up staff structure loyal to Uzodimma

The All Progressives Congress, APC, weekend inaugurated the campaign council for the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, who inaugurated the National Campaign Council disclosed that the party is fully ready to participate and win the election.

Ganduje who announced that the party has introduced a new method of unveiling its candidate, said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has jettisoned the old order of unveiling its candidates at the party office but chose to do it outside the secretariats.

He also appreciated Governor Hope Uzodimma for going a step further to get the ceremony done at the grassroots.

He assured that APC would provide the enabling environment to make sure the party succeeds in the forthcoming election.

Also speaking during the ceremony, National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Bashiru, boasted that APC will win convincingly in Imo and also affirmed that winning from the vantage of the court will never arise again.

He said: “The election on November 11 will be different, not only that APC will win convincingly all votes in the polling units, never again would there be a setback witnessed in the 2019 election. If anybody is going to court, it will be them, we will win convincingly.”

While explaining why the party did not hold the ceremony at the party office as usual, Governor Uzodimma said the decision was deliberate to get the party better prepared for the November election.

“We have decided to take the campaign to the grassroots. It is an innovation to drive to the last man in the street, we have positioned our party that even if the election is tomorrow, we are ready.”

Uzodimma also announced that APC in the state has embarked on a reconciliatory move to bring all aggrieved members of the party back together.

Notable among the dignitaries who attended the event are governors of Katsina, Ebonyi, Yobe, and Cross Rivers State. Former governor of the state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, and former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) Uche Nwosu were also in attendance.

Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, who was made the chairman of the National Campaign Council in Imo in his speech urged the people of the state to vote for Uzodimma to continue and complete his laudable projects.

“It is only Uzodimma that can complete the projects in the state. We want Imo to be better and greater than it is. Only one man can do this, increase federal presence, dredging of Oguta Lake, and many others,” Otu said.

LP accuses INEC of setting up staff structure loyal to Uzodimma

Meantime, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, LP, Obiora Ifoh has claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has set up a staff structure that is loyal to the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial polls.

The publicity secretary insisted that the challenges experienced in the last elections must be avoided in the upcoming elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa States.

He dismissed the excuse of technical glitches in the last election, maintaining that it was a deliberate act to sabotage the presidential bid of a particular candidate.

The LP chieftain wondered how a hefty sum of N350 billion could be spent in purchasing the BVAS machines, yet the electoral body claimed that there were glitches.

He argued that the glitches were man-made and had nothing to do with the machines.