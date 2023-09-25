Imo Charter of Equity misleading — Anyanwu, Ohakim

By Chinonso Alozie

The 2023 Imo governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, have described the Imo Charter of Equity as misleading.

Anyanwu yesterday stated this to newsmen while speaking to his campaign team, the Divine Mandate Movement, DMM, at the party secretariat along Okigwe road in Owerri.

Anyanwu argued that the immediate past Governor Emeka Ihedioha, started the Imo Charter of Equity but it was allegedly destroyed by incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodimma. He argued that if Uzodimma believed in Imo Charter of Equity, he should have allowed Ihedioha to complete his administration.

Also in his disagreement, former governor, Ikedi Ohakim, while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, said the document was misleading and fell short of some expectations and it was part of the reason it was difficult to sell it to the people.

According to Senator Anyanwu, “Imo Charter of equity started when Ihedioha was in power. We are out to bring it back. Uzodimma destroyed it and he is talking of the charter of equity. He should have allowed Ihedioha to continue if he believed in it.

“On November 11, our votes must count. We are going to be the governor and deputy governor. You will see it. Do not be afraid. Go and vote. Leave the rest for me. They cannot do anything. They want to scare you. Do not be afraid. I will face them. Imo people are tired. I am going to make Imo safe again. The Government House is waiting for us the PDP to take over.

“Look at our local governments. No local government chairman, no counsellor.How do you create employment?

“When the PDP was in government , things were moving. I will govern Imo from Imo State and not from outside.”