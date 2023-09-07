Imo 2023: Iyere mobilises youths for Uzodinma

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigeria’s frontline Humanitarian Activist Comrade Kennedy Iyere has concluded plans to flag-off a state-wide grassroots youth mobilization campaign for Sen Hope Uzodinma, the APC Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2023 Imo Guber Poll coming up on Saturday, November 11.

Speaking on the mobilization, Iyere disclosed that Imo youths, NGOs and CSOs are ready for the mobilization campaign and support for the re-election of Sen Hope Uzodinma in the forthcoming 2023 Imo Guber Poll.

In his words: “I will work collaboratively with various youth bodies, platforms, support groups and also with several NGOs and CSOs towards the actualization of his mandate to win 75 percent of the registered youth voters of Imo State for Sen Hope Uzodinma.

“Iyere’s youth mobilization campaign will be tagged “Imo Youths for Hope” and designed to function as the youth mobilization unit of the Campaign Council of Sen Hope Uzodinma. Its agenda is to mobilize youths in critical mass for Sen Uzodinma and this also applies to NGOs and CSOs. Adding that the mobilization campaign would commence on Monday September 11, 2023.

“By next Monday, the 2023 Imo Guber poll will be left with just 60 days, which means that the election will be only eight weeks away. With the realities before us, Sen Uzodinma’s re-election is the only existing option for Imo youths. Among those vying for the seat, Sen Uzodinma remains the best candidate to be supported by the youths because his overall performance of the last four years has distinguished him as the best Governor elected in Imo State since 1999.

“The records are before us, his works have spoken for him. The forthcoming 2023 Imo Guber Poll is all about the youths and their own dream of a better tomorrow, this is where Sen Uzodinma stands out, as the preferred candidate for the youths of Imo State”, Iyere affirms

Iyere further advised Imo youths to realize the fact that their ‘voters card” is the only weapon they have in their hands to determine who will govern Imo State for the next four years.

He however advised Imo youths on the need to vote for a candidate who possesses the political will and the capacity to drive infrastructural and human capital development, as well as the ability to attract international development partners for economic cooperation.

According to Iyere, Sen Uzodinma is the only candidate among other contestants, who fits into the above-described class of a political leader. Adding that, Sen Uzodinma embodies these capacities and strengths, which are actually the factors that compelled him to accept to mobilize voters for his re-election in the November 2023 guber poll.