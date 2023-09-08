I’m richer than men approaching me for relationship, says skit maker Ashmusy

Popular Nigerian skit maker and brand influencer Amarachi Amusi, professionally known as Ashmusy, has revealed that she is richer than the men who are asking her for romantic relationships.

She admitted that she was still single because was earning more money than most of her suitors

Ashmusy said this while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the Tell Your Story podcast hosted by Aloma Isaac Junior, aka Zicsaloma.

She said, “With my status presently, most people [men] I meet, I ask them sometimes like, ‘How much do you earn in a month?’ So that I can compare because I want a man that is bigger than me.

“I want my man to be bigger than me; to be my head. To be way way richer than me like let my money be nothing compared to his, you know. But when I ask them [potential suitors about their earnings] and they tell me, even the ones that are doing good.

“I’m still doing better based on what I make [earn]. So at the end, it is still like I’m still on top. Most men I meet are making less than what I make in a month. And it feels bad because I want some that will make more.”