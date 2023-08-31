I’m revolutionising Africa’s Fashion value chain – Fashionpreneur, Eme Bassey

Eme Bassey is a visionary fashion entrepreneur leading Africa’s fashion resurgence through her fusion of education, technology, and collaborations. Eme is an advocate of the power of education and technology in unlocking Africa’s fashion potential.

Her theory of change is built on these elements, with which she drives collaborations across the industry to create a seamless value chain from concept to retail.

Eme is driving innovation through her leadership at the Center for African Fashion Education and Technology (CAFET) in Lagos, Nigeria. CAFET bridges the divide between education and industry demands, molding students into adept fashion professionals primed for the dynamic fashion

industry.

This commitment extends to empowering industry veterans with cutting-edge techniques and contemporary practices.

Her mission to elevate African fashion globally is deeply intertwined with technology, highlighted by her groundbreaking project, Uforo, an ingenious conversational commerce tool.

Uforo automates commerce on WhatsApp & chat apps, so business owners do not lose sales when they are unavailable to chat. The innovation introduces e-commerce capabilities into chat applications, strengthening Africa’s fashion landscape by fostering connections and unlocking new market avenues.

The success of CAFET and Uforo owes a lot to Eme’s emphasis on collaboration. Her strategic partnerships with established brands and industry leaders provide CAFET’s participants with invaluable insights and hands-on experiences, making education practical and relevant.

Her collaborative ethos extends to Uforo, connecting fashion entrepreneurs, enthusiasts, and buyers through conversational commerce.

She said, “I envision a future in which Africa’s boundless creativity translates into substantial value on the global stage. Harnessing the might of CAFET’s educational initiatives, the technological prowess of Uforo, and the synergies of strategic partnerships, I hope to empower African fashion entrepreneurs to shape the trajectory of the industry, carving out a pathway toward global competitiveness and prosperity.”