I’m responsible for Man United loss against Bayern – Andre Onana

By Efosa Taiwo

André Onana has said he is to blame for Manchester United’s defeat at Bayern Munich.

The Cameroonian also admitted that the start to his career at Old Trafford has been “not so good.”

Onana made a horrible error to gift Bayern the lead in the Allianz Arena when he let Leroy Sané’s tame effort slip under his body. United eventually lost 4-3 to make it three straight defeats for Erik ten Hag’s side.

“We started very well and after my mistake we lost control of the game,” Onana said.

“It’s a difficult situation for me, I let the team down. It’s because of me we didn’t win this game. We have to move on, it’s the life of the goalkeeper.”

Onana has struggled to impress at Man United following his £47 million move from Inter Milan in the summer.

So far this season, he has been blamed for goals against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Brighton.

Speaking to the media after his howler against Bayern, Onana apologised for his error while taking the blame for the team’s loss.

“They hadn’t created any chances, their first shot on target I made the mistake and the team went down,” he said.

“We fought until the end but I have to recognise that we didn’t win because of me. I still have a lot to prove [to the fans]. My start hasn’t been so good, not how I wanted. It’s difficult. It was an opportunity to bounce back and yeah, it’s tough, a tough time and we have to be together and learn from our mistakes.

“It’s my responsibility, because of me we didn’t win and I have to learn from it.

“I have a lot to prove, because to be honest my start at Man United is not so good. It was me who let the team down.”