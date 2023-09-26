I’m not restrained from performing my traditional functions — HRM Ekioemi

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The Ebenanaowe of Operemor Kingdom in Burutu local government area of Delta State, HRM (Dr) John Oweiagbe Ekioemi, Gbesa 1, said that he has not been restrained from performing his traditional functions and dealings with government by a state high court.

King Ekioemi, reacting to an online publication, noted that though the state high court at Ughelli granted the experte motion filed by Mr Egiren, who asked the court to restrain him of his financial benefits, royalties and allowances pending the determination of the suit, he was never restrained from performing his traditional functions.

But, in a swift reaction, the secretary of Operemor Kingdom, Chief (Sir) Bribai Derick, said: “Mr Egiren and his co-travellers approached the state High Court at Ughelli with a motion experte which stated that the Operemor Kingship selection process did not follow due process and urged the court to restrain the monarch from receiving his benefits, royalties and allowances from government and which was granted.

“Now, we have countered the court decision with a preliminary objection urging the court to strike out the motion, and which objection will be determined on 4th October this year.

“To put the facts straight, Mr Egiren fully participated in the kingship selection processes, he was screened and cleared and due process was actually followed. He is only crying wolf for being defeated by the monarch on the throne, who was preferred by the people of Operemor Kingdom.