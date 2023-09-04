Let’s protect Afrobeats: Artiste of the Year, Rema’s moving speech at 16th Headies

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Rema at the 16th Headies Award on Sunday gave a resounding speech as he called on Nigerian artistes to protect the ”institutions that propel them to international success.”

The 23-year-old artist delivered an inspiring speech about the Nigerian music industry and Afrobeats during the awards ceremony held on Sunday, September 4, 2023, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

The show, tagged ‘Celebrating African Renaissance,’ highlights the creativity of Pan-African talent and the event honours the best in Afrobeats and African music.

Rema won the ‘Best Male Artiste’, ‘Digital Artiste Of The Year’ and African Artiste of the Year wards at the 2023 Headies on Sunday night.

He also accepted the ‘Best Music Video’ award for his hit song ‘Calm Down’ on behalf of Director K.

Delivering his inspiring speech at the award night, the superstar singer urged industry players to protect Afrobeats and stressed that the industry is at risk of losing its acclaim if the ecosystem is neglected in pursuit of personal glory.

The Headies: Rema's award acceptance speech



“If you like do Afro this Afro that, we will meet at Afrobeats Awards” pic.twitter.com/gJy7W34qQO — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) September 4, 2023

He said: “I must say it is very important that I must let everyone know that I am not here because of the award. I am here because it is important to support our institutions. When I say institutions, I mean you know the body that supports you to be able to have these major successes. The media houses, the awards,” he said.

“I feel like we are in a very sensitive period that if we do not give attention to our institutions, with this chance that we have, if we miss this chance, we will never have this chance again.”

Rema also stressed the importance of supporting the Nigerian music industry and stated that even fans are reluctant to pay for tickets to attend Nigerian music concerts because they are unsure if the artistes would perform.

The 23-year-old singer added: “You can see, even in Lagos or in Nigeria, the fans do not even trust the artistes no more. They buy tickets no more. We own Afrobeats. Until this year, Afro Nation is coming to Nigeria. Afro Nation has been doing Portugal. Afro Nation has been doing Ghana. But that shows that our utilities. I mean our institutions are failing slowly and slowly.

“And it will affect us big time. And that is the reason why I am here. Be it Afro rave, Afro this, Afro that, last last we go jam for Afrobeats award. This is our chance. We are not the first African giant that will make it big. Reggae has done its own. There is a reason why we are doing what we are doing right now. We are bigger. This is our chance to protect what we have.”

Rema’s brilliant speech has been hailed by fans for being insightful and courageous as it echoed the sentiment of fans and stakeholders back home.

The speech comes a few days after Burna Boy had argued that “Afrobeats lacks substance” and described the genre as ‘nothing.’

Burna Boy’s statement had since sparked a range of reactions on social media with some agreeing with him, and others criticising him for being arrogant.

At the 16th Headies Awards, Rema won the Male Artiste of the Year ahead of strong contenders— Asake, Kizz Daniel, Ruger, Omah Lay, and Burna Boy.

He also won the Digital Artist of the Year Award and delivered another wonderful speech.

Rema said: “I remember 2019, when I stepped on the stage and said ‘I’m the future’, I hope nobody still doubts? Just like Burna Boy said ‘I told them’.”

He appreciated his record label boss D-Prince, Mavin record boss Don Jazzy, for their contribution to his success story and he also expressed gratitude to his esteemed fans for their unwavering love and support.

He also celebrated his roots ‘Benin City’ for nurturing him into becoming a global superstar.

Rema has enjoyed a stellar run and the recent awards add to the plethora of achievements, groundbreaking records, and milestones he has attained in the past year.

His hit song ‘Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, reached the Top 10 Hot 100 chart and eventually peaked at an impressive No. 3 in June 2023, making it the highest-peaking Nigerian song on the Billboard Hot 100.

‘Calm Down’ recently became the first song in history to spend one year (52 weeks) on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

Similarly, the video of the remix has garnered a total of 619 million views on Youtube to date.

The hit single also attained the impressive feat of being the most-viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube with 523 million record views to date.