‘I’m grateful to God’—Amusan reflects on record-breaking Diamond League win

By Adegboyega Adeleye

World hurdles record holder, Oluwatobiloba Amusan has expressed her gratitude to God after wrapping up her season on a stellar and record-breaking note by clinching the Wanda Diamond League for the third successive year.

On Sunday night in Oregon, Amusan finished ahead of a formidable cast that included Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Kendra Harrison, Danielle Williams, Nia Ali, Tia Jones, Megan Tapper, and others to emerge winner of the keenly contested 100m hurdles event.

Amusan won the race in a season’s best time of 12.33s, while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico finished second in 12.38s, and American Keni Harrison was third in 12.44s.

The 2022 World and Commonwealth champion clinched her third consecutive Diamond League title to make history as the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.

The Nigerian achieved the record-breaking feat on the same track where she had won last year’s world championship and set the current world record in a time of 12.12 seconds at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

After the impressive race, Amusan said, “I came out here… and said it’s my race to lose, and I will give my all. I said it’s 200 or nothing because, 100%, I am not winning today. So I came out here, and I told God to give me the strength.

“I said this (racing in Eugene) is God’s track. I came here, I’m like ‘This is my track; I’m going to dominate’ and God did just that.

The 26-year-old became the second athlete to achieve the feat, following in the footsteps of American athlete Dawn Nelson-Harper, who won the Diamond League 100m women’s hurdles title in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

She also expressed her gratitude to God and dedicated the win to her team, her fans, and her family for their unwavering support throughout the turbulent period.

She added, “Right now, I just want to rest. I’m just grateful to God; that’s all I can say this season. This win is not about me; it’s for my coach, my family, and everyone who supported me throughout this year. It’s been a rough one, and I’m just thankful.”

🌎🌎🌎



The World Record Holder 🇳🇬 TOBI AMUSAN has won the Diamond League Final in a seasons best time of 12.33!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qbMqv97PI8 — JAY 🇯🇲 (@peaceandjoy__) September 17, 2023

It was a glorious end to the year for Amusan, who failed to defend her world title at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, last month.

In what was her third consecutive final, Amusan, who looked out of form after a turbulent preparation period ahead of the tournament, finished 6th in a time of 12.62.

However, in Oregon on Sunday night, she bounced back to winning ways and clinched her third consecutive Diamond League title after losing her world title to Jamaican Danielle Williams, whom she refers to as her best friend on the track and who won the title in a season-best of 12.43s.

In 2021, Amusan made history as the first Nigerian to win a Diamond League title when she ran a 12.42s African record.

Last year in Zurich, she broke the USA’s multiple Olympic and world gold medalist Gail Devers’ 22-year-old meeting record (set in 2000) to defend the Diamond League 100mH title in a winning time of 12.29secs.

The world hurdles champion also enjoyed a superb run of form and set the current world record for the women’s 100m hurdles of 12.12 seconds at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon and a world title that followed in a record time of 12.06.

She also retained her Commonwealth Games title with a new Games’ record of 12.30s and defended her Diamond League title in a record-breaking season that saw her set impressive records and win the Nigerian, African, Commonwealth, World, and Diamond League titles.

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, also congratulated Amusan on the win.

His words, “I join millions of Nigerians globally to felicitate with Tobi Amusan on a deserved win at the Diamond League. The victory is one that will restore her confidence after the difficult ordeal she passed through this year.

“Even though she lost the World Championship title, she won our hearts in Budapest. I am glad that she was able to overcome all of the challenges to defend her crown for the third consecutive time.”

“I urge Tobi and other Nigerian athletes to reflect on this season, applaud themselves for their hard work, and look towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has utmost commitment to sports and the President will stand by all Nigerian athletes, who are fighting hard to represent the country at the international stage.”

Amusan also stated she’s now focused on competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and other events next year.

She said, “Right now I just want to rest. I’m just grateful to God, that’s all I can say this season.