By Rita Okoye

Actor and Producer, Moses Theophilus popularly known as Cruz Moses is one of Nigeria’s most promising acting talent who has built an industrious and viable career for himself over the years.

He earned plaudits for his performance in films such as Delta Blood, Within the shadow, In Love with the Devil, My siblings and I among other productions.

In line with his production outfit, Agunnia Films which represents practicality, realism, reliability, discipline, sincerity and experience he takes his audience on a story that explores the evil of crime and the need to quell it by every means possible. Written by Smart Ifeanyi Jobonson and stars Mike Ezuruoye, Cruz Moses and Tim Ebuka who brought their A game on this project bringing their characters to live and telling the story in the detailing way possible. Sharon Francis, Donald Ukagwu, Sasha Donald and others were also a part of the movie cast.

With﻿ Love And Order the desire of the writer to accentuate the power of love inspired the story. As Love conquers everything and stands as the essence of our existence. For Moses he explains that a good story, amazing performers, great picture and an amazing sound are the ways you create magic in a good film. Adding further, “I’m gifted with interpreting roles and I have also trained myself to fit into any role that comes my way wearing the character as though it’s my true nature.”