I’m excited about Biodun Stephen directing my Romcom – Filmmaker, Laju Iren

Gifted filmmaker and director, Laju Iren, radiates enthusiasm as she joyfully announces the confirmation of Biodun Stephen as the director for her highly anticipated romantic comedy, “Mistakenly Yours.”

Laju Iren, who wears multiple hats as the Executive Producer of Laju Iren Films and the talented screenwriter behind this forthcoming cinematic gem, shared her thoughts: “It’s been such a thoroughly enjoyable experience putting this story to paper, and I cannot wait for our audience to see this magic translate to the screen.

“We’ve put together the most talented cast and crew who have worked and continue to work diligently to give this film the excellence it deserves. The director is a personal favourite of mine, and all of us at Laju Iren Films are excited to have her at the helm of creative affairs for this project.’’

The movie set to begin principal photography in early September, boasts of an all-star cast including Stan Nze, Chinonso Arubayi, Tomike Adeoye, Omotunde Adebowale-David (Lolo 1), Charles Inojie, Olumide Oworu amongst others.

Biodun Stephen celebrated for her directorial work on acclaimed films such as “Sista,” “Breaded Life,” “Picture Perfect,” “Introducing the Kujus,” and more, holds an esteemed position in the industry, known for her exceptional vision, particularly in crafting intimate, coming-of-age dramas, romantic tales, and comedic masterpieces.

Reflecting on her excitement about directing the romantic comedy, Stephen remarked: “From the brilliance in the scriptwriting to the excellent casting and of course the choice of the director, I have no doubt that viewers would absolutely love Mistakenly Yours. More so, I’m looking forward to working with Laju Iren Films for the first time, to creatively bring this masterpiece to life.”

Mistakenly Yours follows the story of a beautiful filmmaker with a promising future and a clergyman with a dark past, who are forced into an engagement of convenience to fulfil their goals, but ultimately find themselves on a different, more fulfilling, albeit surprising trajectory.