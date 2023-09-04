‘I’m disappointed’, Biden says over Xi’s planned absence at G20 Summit in India

FILE – Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Dec. 4, 2013. As President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping prepare to hold their first summit on Monday, Nov. 15, the increasingly fractured U.S.-China relationship has demonstrated that the ability to connect on a personal level has its limits. Biden nonetheless believes there is value in a face-to-face meeting, even a virtual one like the two leaders will hold Monday evening. (AP Photo/Lintao Zhang, Pool, File)

United States President Joe Biden has expressed his disappointment at his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over his plans to be absent from the upcoming G20 summit in India.

“I am disappointed… but I am going to get to see him,” Biden told reporters on Sunday, but did not say when that meeting may take place.

Beijing said on Monday that its premier Li Qiang would lead China’s delegation at the summit in Delhi this week, BBC said.

Xi and Biden last met at the G20 summit in Indonesia last year.

US-China ties remain tense despite a surge of diplomatic visits from Washington this year to revive dialogue.

China’s foreign ministry neither confirmed nor denied Mr Xi’s attendance at the Delhi summit when asked pointedly at Monday’s press briefing.

“Li Qiang will lead Chinese delegation to attend G20 summit. It’s a major and important global economic forum. China has always attached importance on it and actively participated related events,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

But news reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, said last week that Mr Xi does not plan to attend.