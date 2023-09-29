•One of the sites where illegal mining is taking place

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, yesterday, warned that Federal Government will heavily descend on unscrupulous foreigner operators sponsoring banditry to perpetrate illegal mining.

Alake stated this during a courtesy visit paid by a delegation of Nigeria-China Chamber of Mines led by its National President, Dr Olugbenga Ajala, in his Office at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja as contained in a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun.

He reiterated that the Ministry is committed to establishing a multi-agency task force that will put a stop to the activities of illegal miners and their collaborators.

Meanwhile, he

acknowledged the importance of security of investors, which according to him, is crucial to achieving the Ministry’s vision of repositioning and sanitizing the minerals sector for maximum contribution to the nation’s socio-economic development under the present administration’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

The Minister restated that the government has given illegal miners 30-days grace, and according to the Minister, it is not a punitive measure but a way to formalize and make them legitimate to continue in their trade.

He also asserted that the aim is to streamline and structure the Small Scale Artisanal Miners for maximum yield to the Federal Government.

He said: ‘’The government will come down firmly on these unscrupulous foreign operators sponsoring banditry to perpetrate illegal mining: let me use this medium to appeal through you to tell those sponsors to desist or face the full wrath of the law.’’

Minister also maintained that with abundant minerals across the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, he described it as a resurrection tool to revamp the nation’s economy.

He pointed that the Tinubu-led administration is dogged and determined to change the over 60 years of dependence on crude oil as Nigeria’s mainstay of export and foreign exchange revenue earner as attention is being shifted from hydro-carbon to solid minerals sector.

According to him, the Ministry has initiated several deliberate policies and programmes which are geared towards achieving set objectives for economic prosperity; as outlined in the roadmap that was recently released to the public.

He affirmed that the establishment of the Solid Minerals Corporation and promotion of public private ventures is crucial to these objectives, and added that it will ensure sustainability, job creation, attraction for foreign direct investments, increased revenue accruable to government, with a significant contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

Speaking earlier, the National President, Nigeria-China Chamber of Mines, Dr. Olugbenga Ajala, said

the Chamber had proferred ideas and suggestions to the Ministry that will advance and grow the sector for socio-economic development of the country including improving data synergy between the Mining Cadastre Office, MCO, and Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, NGSA.

He also hailed the Minister of his appointment as Minister for Solid Minerals Development.