Illegal assets sale: Reps express displeasure as MDAs shun invitation

By Gift Chapiodekina , ABUJA

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on disposal of public property has expressed displeasure over some agencies who have repeatedly shunned the committee’s invitation to appear before it in regards to the illegal sale of government assets by various ministries and agencies.

This is as the chairman of the committee Hon. Julius Ihonvbere warned the director general, NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mallam Mohammed Bello Koko and Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs, Adewale Adeniyi to appear before it to defend their actions.

Chairman of the committee, who gave the warning at the resumed hearing of the panel on Thursday in Abuja.

The committee is investigating the illegal auctioning of government properties by various ministries and agencies.

Ihonvbere said “NIMASA and NPA seem to have a notorious tendency not to respond to invitations from the parliament. And we are not going to tolerate this.

“The Nigeria Customs had a tendency not to honour our invitations in the 9th Assembly. But this Assembly will not allow that. I advise the CG of Customs to get in touch with the clerk of the committee and get a date to appear and give us the required documents and information.

“Also, the ministry of water resources- there is no representative from the ministry here. It is a very bad way to start with an administration that is out to change the course of things and improve the lot of Nigerians. I will advise the permanent secretary to get in touch wit the clerk of this committee and get a new date.

“I have a feeling some of them think what we are doing here is a joke but by the time they discover that it is not a joke, it will be too late.

“So, we are given the NPA, NIMASA, Customs and ministry of water resources another opportunity to cause an appearance before this committee before we take the next step”.

Earlier, the panel rejected the presentation from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), which was represented by the liaison officer, Mr. Pascal Nnolie and that of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority represented by the managing director, Engr. Babalola Olatunji.

Dismissing the submission from NRC, Ihonvbere said “The documents before me are that of 2015 and 2016 earlier submitted to the committee on public accounts of the House.

“With due respect to your MD, this is an insult to this committee and the parliament. You can’t give us documents of 2016 to work with here. The committee is rejecting this presentation-take them back to your MD and let him show respect to the committee and re-present it in 48 hours”

To the MD of the Ogun- Osun River Basin, the chairman said “You people should be careful with the kind of documents you bring to the National Assembly knowing that you’re under oath.

“It is the view of the committee that your report does not follow the outline in the letter addressed to you. We will step down this report and allow you to go and do a thorough job and send a fresh report within 48 hours”, he directed.

The committee, however, commended the managing director of the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, Engr. Mohammed Adara for his presentation.

They advised the managing director to furnish them with the remaining documents.

