I’ll work with Aduda for betterment of FCT — Ireti Kingibe

By Luminous Jannamike,ABUJA

In the wake of an electoral tribunal verdict, Senator Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) has extended an olive branch to her political rival, Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the tribunal confirmed her as the duly elected senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, upheld her victory in the February 25 polls.

Aduda had previously challenged Kingibe’s victory, alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prematurely declared her the winner while the collation of results was still ongoing in some areas of the nation’s capital.

Despite the contention, the tribunal dismissed Aduda’s petition, affirming Kingibe’s senatorial seat.

“Yesterday night, the election tribunal affirmed my election as duly elected senator of the federal capital territory.

“I feel a great sense of relief that I can now start facing the work the people of the FCT elected me to do,” Kingibe told reporters in Abuja.

In expressing her gratitude, Kingibe lauded the legal team and the tribunal judges for exhibiting fairness and integrity in their duties.

She thanked the LP, the Obidients, and all who worked towards securing her mandate, and celebrated the affirmation of it.

The senator surprised many by reaching out to Aduda after the tribunal’s verdict.

Emphasizing the need for unity and collaboration for the development of the FCT, she expressed her desire to work with her erstwhile political rival.

She said, “I would also like to reach out to Senator Aduda, there is no victor and there is no vanquished.

“He ran a good race and now that it is over I will reach out to him to work with me to do for the FCT together the things he would have done had he won.”

Kingibe concluded by stating that her ultimate goal is the betterment of the FCT, a task she now looks forward to undertaking with Aduda’s collaboration.

[7:44 pm, 14/09/2023] +234 806 477 6819: Good evening, dear brother. How is work going? I hope everything is well for you. Could you please assist me in posting the story above? I will share another one soon. I will also revert as soon as possible. Thank you.