I’ll win Grammy Award by the grace of God – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney has revealed his ambition to win the much-coveted Grammy Award.

While on his diary session on Tuesday, Whitemoney, who was the winner of the show’s season 6, prayed to clinch an award at the Grammys.

He said he is confident of this because he is talented and one of the greatest afro musicians in west Africa.

“By the grace of God, I know I am one of the greatest highlife musicians and Afro musicians to come out of West Africa because I know I am talented.”

“And by the grace of God,’ Whitemoney added, ‘I will win the Grammy.”