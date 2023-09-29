Ikpere felicitates with Oborevwori over tribunal victory

Governor Oborevwori

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State and a chairmanship aspirant Comr. Jolomi Ikpere has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday.

Ikpere who is the present chairman of Eghoro Ward 4 in the Local Government Area, said the outcome of the tribunal reflects the wishes of Deltans who voted in the said election.

Recall that the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, had, on Friday, dismissed the petitions of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Mr. Ken Pela, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party and Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for lacking in merit.



According to him, “On behalf of Eghoro ward, I congratulate the Governor of Delta State and our great party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on today’s victory at the Tribunal.



“The jubilation across the state is a testament to the popularity of the PDP and Governor Oborevwori by Deltans.



“Let us support our Governor as he has shown signs of iconic leadership with the award of major projects to construction giants Julius Berger”.