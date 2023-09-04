Ijaw activist, Mike urges Tinubu to make Deltan PAP coordinator

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Senior Comrade Blackman Edisemi Mike has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to appoint the substantive Amnesty Coordinator from Delta State.

Blackman Mike, an Ijaw Activist, in a statement on Monday in Warri, explained that nobody from Delta State has ever been appointed as Amnesty Coordinator since the inception of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He said, ” The Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, was initiated and approved by late President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2009. Unfortunately, from 2009 till date, late President Umaru Yar’Adua, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and former President Muhammadu Buhari did not appoint anyone from Delta State as Amnesty Coordinator.

“It is my humble appeal that this obvious and deliberate injustice against Delta State should be corrected by our amiable President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In fact, the President should consult with leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, for a possible recommendation for him to appoint a member of APC in the Delta state as substantive Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme”

Blackman further commended President Tinubu for the appointment of Festus Keyamo SAN as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, noting that Keyamo will perform excellently in his new Ministry.

“We are also expecting more federal appointments for members of the APC in Delta State, because APC members did very well in the last February and March 2023, Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, and State Assembly elections in Delta State.”