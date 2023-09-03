IGP vows to partner with Lottery Commission to curb fraud, unlawful practices

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has promised to elevate the partnership between the Police and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, in order to combat fraud, manipulation, and any unlawful activities that could potentially erode public confidence in the industry.

The acting IGP made the promise when he received the Director-General of the NLRC, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, at the Force headquarters, Abuja.

The visit was aimed at ensuring the integrity and security of Nigeria’s lottery system.

Speaking at the courtesy visit, Mr. Gbajabiamila, stressed the need to deepen collaboration between the two entities in a bid to fortify the nation’s lottery sector while upholding the rule of law.

The NLRC DG, who expressed his appreciation for the warm reception extended by the acting IGP, explained that the core purpose of the visit was to further solidify the existing partnership between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

Recognizing the pivotal role lotteries play in both entertainment and socio-economic development, Mr Gbajabiamila, in his remark, harped on the importance of maintaining transparency, fairness, and security in all facets of lottery operations.

This commitment, he noted, was instrumental in safeguarding public interests and the trust of stakeholders.

Gbajabiamila articulated the joint responsibility of both organizations in combatting fraud, manipulation, and any unlawful activities that could potentially erode public confidence in the lottery industry.

Specifically, he highlighted the NLRC’s reliance on Police Officers for monitoring and enforcing compliance within the lottery sector, whilst seeking the cooperation of the IGP in directing Commissioners of Police across the nation to allocate officers to assist the Commission when required.

He said, “I appreciate your graciously creating time out of your busy schedule to receive us on this courtesy visit. Please receive my heartfelt congratulations on your appointment as the Acting Inspector-General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“This visit aims to consolidate on the existing collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, which is crucial in maintaining the integrity of our nation’s lottery system and upholding the law.

“Through our combined efforts, we can effectively combat any attempt at fraud, manipulation or illegal activities that could undermine the public’s trust in the lottery industry.“

“Specifically, the NLRC would require the service of the Police Officers, in the process of monitoring of lottery activities and enforcement of compliance.

“Therefore, we solicit your cooperation in directing Commissioners of Police nationwide, to release Police Officers to assist the Commission whenever the need arises,” Gbajabiamila said.

Responding, Egbetokun underscored the police commitment to supporting the NLRC in its oversight and enforcement roles.

Whilst acknowledging the existing collaboration between both agencies, the IGP pledged to elevate this partnership to new heights of mutual cooperation.

Egbetokun not only noted Gbajabiamila’s requests, but also affirmed that appropriate instructions would be communicated to Police Commissioners across the country in this regard.

He said, “I want to assure you that the Nigeria Police Force will assist you in your monitoring and enforcement duties. We will partner with you in investigating and fighting fraud, providing security needs for your personnel while you go about your lawful duties.

“Know that I have taken note of your requests and instructions will be given as regards Police Commissioners Nationwide.

“I’m aware of the existing partnership between the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Nigeria Police Force but I’m assuring you that I will take this partnership to another level of mutual cooperation.”

The meeting served as an affirmation of the NLRC’s mandate to ensure fairness, guidance, and safety within the lottery industry as the synergy between the NLRC and the Nigeria Police Force is poised to not only enhance the effectiveness of monitoring and enforcement, but also to foster an environment in which citizens can participate in lottery activities with confidence.