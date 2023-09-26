IGP presents N1.3bn cheques to families of 402 slain police officers in Abuja

IGP Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday presented Cheques to next of kin and families of 420 Police Officers who lost their lives in the line of duty between 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 as well as the Group Ilfe Assurance Scheme totaling over N1.30billion.

“The Group Life Assurance scheme is a welfare package that was established as a result of the amendment of the 2004 Pension Reform Act in the year 2014 and it is being funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The IGP Family Welfare Insurance Scheme, which is being funded by the Nigeria Police Force, was established in 2017 to relieve the hardship usually being faced by the deceased’s immediate family before the death benefits are ready for payment”, the IGP said.

Speaking at the ceremony, the IGP ssid, “The Nigeria Police Force is firmly grounded in the belief that every human life is inherently valuable, and the well-being of our Officers remains our paramount concern.

“Our commitment to promptly fulfilling our obligations, including the provision of insurance and other benefits to those officers and their families who have made significant sacrifices for our beloved nation is an expression of our deep appreciation for the bravery and dedication of our Officers.

“This tangible supports serves to boost their morale and underscores our steadfast dedication to their welfare and that of their families. It is a testament to our recognition of their sacrifices and an assurance that their service is held in the highest regard.

“This milestone we celebrate today, marks only the initial step in our journey. I want to assure you that we are steadfast in our resolve to further enhance welfare packages for all members of the Police family, irrespective of their status – whether actively serving, retired, or those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Our objective is to establish welfare support that cement the bonds within the Police community, creating an environment where every officer feels not only valued but also protected and motivated to deliver their utmost in service to our nation,

“In extending my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased Officers, I am aware that nothing can fill the void left behind by their loved ones. However, I implore you to make good use of these funds to address your needs and other challenges, particularly in the context of your financial stability.

“As demonstrated by these insurance schemes, I wish to assure you of the unwavering commitment of the Force under my leadership in providing adequate welfare for serving members and the families of our departed heroes.

The IGP commended the dedication and tireless efforts of serving officers, whose sacrifices within the current security space and dedication towards promoting peace and safety in our communities have greatly contributed to enhancing the attainment of our internal security mandate.

“I want you to know that your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Thank you for your service. Our commitment to your welfare extends beyond words being a pledge we take to heart. We remain steadfast, unshaken and resolute towards its fulfillment.

“One of the key initiatives in this endeavor is the review of policies and agreements aimed at renovating, remodeling and reconstructing existing Police Barracks and office accommodation infrastructure across the nation.

“To spearhead this mission, the Board of the Nigeria Police Force Properties Development and Construction Company (NPFPDCC), under my chairmanship has appointed Mr. Hakeem Oguniran, a renowned expert in property development in Nigeria as the Executive Consultant.

“His mandate is to lead a special housing agenda for the Police, ensuring that suitable housing is effectively and readily made available for all Police Officers and Men of the Force. We believe that by improving the living conditions and infrastructure for our Officers, will not only enhance their well-being but also boot their morale and overall performance.

Egbetokun recalled that “On 14th July 2023, I had the privilege of flagging off the presentation of financial assistance to a total of sixty eight (68) families of deceased officers who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

“These individuals were duly captured under the Group Life Assurance Scheme 2022/2023 policy year.

“The total sum of cheques distributed during that solemn occasion amounted to five hundred and thirty-five million, six hundred and eighteen thousand, seven hundred and eighty-eight Naira forty-four Kobo (N535,618,788.44k).”