IGP declares killer of DPO Bako in Rivers wanted

IGP Egbetokun

By Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt—Gift David Okpara, popularly known as 2baba, has been declared wanted by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as a prime suspect in the killing of the late Divisional Police Officer in Rivers State, SP Bako Angbashim.

It will be recalled that Angbashim, who was the DPO of Ahoada, in Rivers State, was ambushed, captured and killed by gunmen, who claimed to be members of Iceland cult gang.

The killing took place in Odumude community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, when the late DPO was returning from a raid on criminal hideouts with some of his men.

The IGP’s declaration was contained in a post by the Rivers State Police Command through the spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, yesterday for the Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, to implement the direcrive.

The release, which carried the picture of the miscresnt (2 Baba), listed his offences as ‘conspiracy, cultism and murder.’

The statement read: “Force Directive C.I.D No.48 refers to the bulletin and given details of rewards for the arrest of this person.

“Issued by the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, Gift David Okpara is wanted by the office of the Commissioner of Police Rivers State, Police Command.

“Offences: Conspiracy, cultism and murder of SP Bako Angbashim, if seen, arrest and hand over to the nearest Police station or to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State.”

The statement, which also contained several mobile telephone numbers, added: “Handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information leading to his arrest.”