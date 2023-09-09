IGP condemns Rivers DPO’s murder, vows to apprehend killers

IGP Egbetokun

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the brutal killing of SP Bako Angbashim, Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division in Rivers State.

In a statement made available by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP said the murder of SP Bako was ‘utterly mindless,” adding that attacks against officers of the force will not be tolerated.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, stands resolutely appalled by the cowardly and utterly mindless killing of SP Bako Angbashim, who was, at the time of his passing, the Divisional Police Officer, Ahoada Division in Rivers State.

“He noted that the despicable act is not only an attack on the Nigeria Police Force but also a blatant assault on the very fabric of law, order, and security within our nation, adding that SP Bako Angbashim was not just a police officer; but was a shield against chaos, and an embodiment of unwavering commitment to duty.

“The IGP while emphasising unequivocally that such nefarious acts against any operative of the Force will not be tolerated, assured that the relentless pursuit of justice begins immediately, and the culprits behind this heinous crime will be fiercely pursued, apprehended, and made to face the full fury of the law.

“The Inspector-General of Police extends his deepest condolences to the grieving family of SP Bako Angbashim, his dedicated colleagues, and every Nigerian who mourns the loss of a true hero in the Force’s quest for peace and security.”

Recall Vanguard reported earlier that SP Bako was murdered by criminals as he and his team ran into an ambush while returning from their operation.