Ignore viral video claiming criminals invaded Abuja transport system – Police

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the circulation of a video and voice note alleging that criminals operating as taxi drivers have penetrated the FCT transport system by driving vehicles with both local number and foreign numbers at the same time and robbing unsuspecting passengers, the FCT Police Command has urged citizens to ignore the viral video.

The command said the video was capable of creating fear and panic among the populace noting that its operatives were currently clamping down on such taxi’s and transport vehicles carrying such plate numbers.

A statement by the FCT Command said, “The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Haruna G. Garba enjoins residents circulating the ‘video and voice’ recording of one Mr West Robinson making the rounds to discontinue such, as it is creating panic and apprehension in the populace.

‘It may also interest the residents that there’s an ongoing clampdown on the described vehicles (vehicles with foreign number plate) in the narrative.

“Hence, the command is committed to improving the overall security towards the protection of lives and properties of residents without fear or favor.

“The CP equally enjoins the good people of the Territory to be vigilant and take advantage of the Police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”