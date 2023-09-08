Ignore critics, focus on securing our pipelines, N’Delta youths tell Kyari

Kyari

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Groups and Niger Delta Youth Congress, have urged the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, to Ignore critics and fix his gaze on how to secure the nation’s pipelines.

This was as the group also appealed to the leadership of the NNPCL to carry along the Isoko ethnic nationality in the pipeline surveillance contract.

Their call was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Congress NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, National President Isoko Youth Forum, Prince Brozie Utomodo, Convener, South-south Youth Vanguard, Barr. Preye Oporomo, National Coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Movement for Youth Empowerment, Mr. Valentine Ugboli.

The statement read: “It has come to our attention that there are individuals engaged in orchestrated protests against the leadership of the NNPC and the pipeline surveillance contract. We wish to emphatically state that these dissenting voices are in the employ of oil thieves and bunkerers who seek to disrupt the progress we have made, It is essential to recognize that dissenting voices, often driven by vested interests, should not deter us from the path of progress.

“The Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Groups remains committed to working hand in hand with the NNPCL and all stakeholders to build a brighter future for the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole. Our unified efforts will continue to ensure that the benefits of the pipeline surveillance contract are maximized for the well-being of all Nigerians.

“Finally, we want to also appeal to the Leadership of the NNPCL to carry the Isoko Ethic Nationality along in the Pipeline Surveillance contract as the Isoko people are major oil producers, and their commitment to maintaining peace and safeguarding oil facilities is evident through years of responsible coexistence with the industry.

“Their track record in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of oil and the safety of critical infrastructure is commendable. We believe it is both fair and just to recognize the Isoko ethnic nationalities by involving them in pipeline surveillance contracts. Doing so would not only reward their years of dedication but also strengthen the bond between the oil industry and the local communities”.