Igbo Heritage Awards: Monarch inaugurates Committee

By Sammy

The Traditional ruler of Okwe Kingdom, Ibagwa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH Igwe Dr. Emma O. Ugwu, EzeOkwe 1 of Okwe Kingdom has Inaugurated the Organizing Committee members of Legend of Igbo Heritage International Summit/Awards 2023.

Igwe Dr. Emma Ugwu is the Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman of “Face of Igbo Heritage Legend International Foundation, the organizer of Legend of Igbo Heritage International Summit/Awards.

The Inauguration which took place in his place, on Thursday 14th September, 2023 was memorable as the monarch used the occasion to reminisce the age-long Igbo traditional practice.

Inaugurating the Committee, he charged them to be proactive in ensuring that the event is successful.

While describing Face of Igbo Heritage Legend International Foundation as a bedrock for the realization of Igbo cultural heritage, he hinted that every Igbo Person is a member irrespective of the affiliation whether political, business or Social Class.

According to him, embrace every Igbo son and daughter who have passion to stimulate the Igbo traditional legacy as an encouragement to the younger generation.

He urged the Committee to imbibe the spirit of oneness and patience in order to achieve the desired goal.

“I urge you to be proactive in pursuit of this course, you will persevere in the midst of challenges and more importantly, ensure that you use one mind and be prayerful as you go about the assignment . “With these, breakthrough is apparently closer, “leverage the modern media technology like U-tube and other social media platforms to advance the course”, he stated.

Earlier during the visit, the Founder and President of the Foundation, Mr. Nkwaetu Uzochukwu introduced the members of the Committee to the BOT Chairman HRH Igwe Dr. Emma Ugwu. In his speech, he informed the Monarch and audience the progress the Committee had made so far in achieving the set objective, adding that so far prominent Igbo sons and daughters have indicated interest to be part of the forthcoming Summit and Awards presentation slated to hold on 27th October, 2023 in Owerri, the Imo State Capital.

Mr. Nkwaetu restated the readiness and commitment of the committee to deliver on the mandate.

The committee members who were inaugurated included Mr. Amaefula Wilson as the Chairman, Mr. Ibeh Alexander, the Secretary.

Other members of the Committee are Mr. Uzoma Kelechi, Miss Ojukwu Nkechi and Mr. Ikemuefule Chidiebere.