Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union faults ceding of land to Irepodun LGA

A community-based group, the Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union (IPU), has stated that the purported gazette and ceding of some major parts of Olufon land to Irepodun land in Osun State cannot stand.

President of IPU, Mohammed Oyedeji, disclosed in a statement titled ‘Pot Of Lies & Distortion Of Facts By Ilobu Community’ that the administration of former governor Rauf Aregbesola made an administrative error and created confusion through State Legal Notice No. 9 of 2014 published in Osun State of Nigeria Gazette No. 1 Vol. 24 dated 13/10/2014.

According to him, the legal notice ceded some major parts of Olufon’s land to Irepodun without the proper consent of Olufon and Ifon Communities.

He said, “The fact is that during the APC administration led by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Former Governor of Osun State), the administration made an administrative error and caused confusion through State Legal Notice No. 9 of 2014 published in Osun State of Nigeria Gazette No. 1 Vol. 24 dated 13/10/2014. The gazette ceded some major parts of Olufon’s land to Irepodun (Olobu & Elerin) without the proper consent of Olufon and Ifon Community.

“…We are anticipating that victory will come, and the unfair gazette of the Osun State Government will be quashed by the grace of Almighty God.”

He, however, queried how a supposed Baale would allocate land larger than the Ilobu and Erin communities to the Olufon land.

“This is a call for a reminder that the incumbent Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, happened to be the first among all 16 traditional rulers that were elevated from Baale to Obaship status in Ilobu history, and since Olufon allocated land to them. Precisely, all Olobus have always been installed as Baale, including the present one.

“It was on Saturday, 13th December 1986, that late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi performed the traditional wearing of the beaded crown ceremony for him in Ilobu. I personally witnessed the ceremony when Olobu wore the beaded crown, as stated, and the question is how would a Baale like Olobu allocate land that is larger than the entire Ilobu and Erin to Olufon, who has been a Permanent Member of Oyo State Council of Obas since the period of old Oyo State?” he asked rhetorically.