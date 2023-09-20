IFAD, FG build storage facilities in Benue LGs to check post harvest losses

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

In a bid to check post harvest losses in Benue state, the Federal Government in partnership with International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, have constructed storage facilities in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

This was made known Tuesday in Daudu Guma LGA by the IFAD State Programme Coordinator in Benue state, Mr. Emmanuel Igbaukum who noted that before now farmers in the state were faced with the challenge of post harvest losses due largely to lack of storage facilities.

He said “it was on that basis that the Federal Government and IFAD co-financed the construction of the two storage centres that would go a long way to minimize post harvest losses at least in the two LGAs.”

Mr. Igbaukum stated that with the support of IFAD and the Federal Government, farmers in Guma LGA were already producing 10,000 metric tonnes of rice annually.

Besides, the IFAD Country Director, Mrs. Dede Ekoue, urged farmers in the state to ensure peaceful coexistence in their communities advising that the youths also embrace agriculture to enhance their livelihood.

Mrs. Ekoue noted that “you need peace to develop as well as make progress in your farming activities. I want to also advise that you always insure your crops against flood to avoid losing them in the event of flooding.”

Also, the IFAD National Programme Coordinator, NPC, Dr. Fatima Aliyu, represented by the IFAD Knowledge Management Communications, KMC, Adviser, Mrs. Vera Onyilo assured that IFAD would continue to support farmers to enable them scale up food production and by so doing improve their livelihood.

She urged the farmers to make good use of the storage facility to boost food production and also ensure that the facility was adequately protected and maintained.

In his speech the state Chairman, Commodity Alliance Forum, CAF, Mr. Fidelis Chia, commended IFAD for turning around and fortunes of farmers by linking them to markets, saying “farmers no longer worry about where to sell their produce because IFAD has connected them with off-takers.”

Representative of the youth farmers in the area, Felicia Gbuuka, commeded IFAD for training her and others, stressing that they were better farmers and well equipped today because of the training availed them by IFAD.

She said “with the assistance of IFAD I have become an employer of labour and I would never look for any white collar job again.”

The Gender Action Learning System, GALS Champion, Mr. Bartholomew Ado, noted that IFAD had also assisted farmers and herders to cement their relationship especially in Gwer West LGA of the state.

On his part, Elder Matthew Ihom who advised the youths to embrace the IFAD intervention pointed out that the programme had tremendously impacted the lives of rural dwellers and to a large extent reduced unemployment and criminality in the communities.