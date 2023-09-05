If your marriage fails, you will refund me -Cubana Chief Priest 

Popular Nigerian celebrity barman, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest has revealed that if a couple wishes to divorce, they must pay back the money he spent on the wedding.

Cubana Chief Priest made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He claimed that before couples decide to part ways, they should make an effort to consider the financial assistance that was provided to them on their wedding day.

Cubana continued by saying that if he was invited to a wedding, the couple would have to sign a contract promising to pay him back if things didn’t work out.

He said, “Before una break up make una try dey consider the Money/Time/Energy Wey we invest for una marriage.

“Going forward if you dey Invite me For Wedding We Go Get Agreement If Marriage Spoil Una Go Refund Me.