I’d have expelled Wike from PDP if I had such power – Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has said he would have fired the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he was vested with such power.

Momodu said this while speaking on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme on Tuesday, describing the former Rivers State Governor as an “unruly person.”

The PDP chieftain and the Publisher of the Ovation Magazine, however, did not criticise the ministerial appointment of Wike by President Bola Tinubu, who is governing the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking about the anti-party activities which Wike had displayed against PDP, Momodu said, “I don’t have the power, if I had power I would have fired him (Wike) long ago.”

Reacting to the reason why he would expel him, Momodu said, “Such an unruly person who wants to destroy our party? One individual cannot hold everybody to ransom. If we fought the military, we fought the military in this country, Tinubu was part of those who fought the military in this country, and then you will now allow a civilian dictatorship?”

Wike and four other governors popularly known as G-5, in the build-up to the 2023 elections, withdrew their support for the party’s presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar over disagreement concerning power sharing within PDP.

The ex-Rivers governor gave his support to the eventual winner of the election, Tinubu, who rewarded him with an appointment as FCT Minister.

Some chieftains of the PDP have called for Wike’s expulsion from the party but the minister recently dared the leaders of the party to suspend or discipline him.

“Who will discipline me? I should be the one calling for the discipline of these people who violated the party’s constitution, in the way that the party supported rotation.

“Who will suspend me? I want to dare anybody,” Wike said.

He also said he informed PDP leadership before he accepted the ministerial offer from Tinubu.