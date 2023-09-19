ICPC engages stakeholders in South South on positive behaviour

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday advocated positive behavioural change to fight the menace of corruption in the country.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, made the call at the sensitisation workshop for stakeholders on behavioural change.

Owasanoye, who was represented by Mr Amefuka Agwu, Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in Edo, said the workshop aimed to mainstream social norms and behaviour change approaches into anti-corruption research, training and operations.

The ICPC boss stressed the need for the stakeholders to seek positive behavioural change that conforms with the National Ethical and Integrity Policy (NEIP).

“In the course of the work of the Commission, it has become imperative to acknowledge that the law and order approach to the fight against corruption (Enforcement) alone is not enough to get rid of the menace from the society.

“With the present realities facing the nation, if we do not change our behavours, we may not be able to bring about the changes that we desire in our society.

“The ideal behaviour for citizens is that they should respect the laws of the land, keep their words, do their duty with diligence, respect and value other human beings, not get involved in stealing from the government, cheating others or any form of deception.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that many people are far from the ideal. Therefore, there is a need to make intentional efforts to turn around negative behaviours to positive ones through the inculcation of positive values,” he said.

The chairman noted that the Commission had designed several programmes and initiatives to bring about behavioural change in the society.

These, he said, included the national values curriculum for teaching of positive values to pupils and students at primary, secondary and tertiary institutions among others.

He called on the participants at the workshop to communicate these initiatives to other stakeholders to get their support and help to spread the message.

In his presentation, Mr Eze Nwafor, an Assistant Commissioner at the commission identified seven core values for behavioural standard under the policy.

These values according to him, are human dignity, voice and participation, patriotism, personal responsibility, integrity, national unity and professionalism.