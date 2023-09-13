ICPC, EFCC urged to investigate ‘controversial verdicts’ of election petition tribunals

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Citizens United for Democracy in Nigeria, a pro-good governance organization, has called upon the National Judicial Council (NJC) and other anti-corruption bodies to take immediate action and investigate what they allege to be corrupt verdicts by various election petition tribunals in the country.

The group made the call in response to the recent judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal regarding the keenly contested National Assembly election in Plateau State.

The legislative election, which took place on the 25th of February, 2023, has been the subject of significant controversy.

The Tribunal’s verdict, which the group described as unjust and tainted by grave levels of corruption, is seen as a major setback for transparency, justice, and democracy in Nigeria.

During a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Felix Ngutswen, National Coordinator of Citizens United for Democracy in Nigeria,, said: “The tribunal’s primary responsibility is to ensure fair and impartial adjudication in electoral disputes.

“Regrettably, this sacred duty has been compromised by corruption and vested interests.”

According to the organization, it has analyzed the Tribunal’s proceedings and discovered a series of irregularities, casting serious doubt on the integrity and impartiality of the judgment.

“Our investigation reveals clear indications of political interference, and hidden agendas leading to compromised decisions where the Tribunal is giving contradictory judgments on the same issue,” added Ngutswen.

The group highlights the critical role of democratic principles in a progressive society and emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s electoral process.

They believe that the judiciary’s integrity must be safeguarded, and those involved in selling judgments, including judges, lawyers, and political actors, should face severe consequences for undermining the democratic process.

Furthermore, the organization has raised questions about the qualifications of the judge Hon. Justice M.B Tukur and expressed concerns over his alleged subversion of the will of Plateau people.

The focus of their concern is the judgment’s implication, which they believe suggests that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) does not have a valid and solid structure through which their mandate was given.

“Citizens United for Democracy stands in solidarity with Nigerian citizens in their struggle for justice and calls for an immediate reversal of the corrupt judgment,” Ngutswen concluded.

The organization called on Nigeria’s citizens, civil society organizations, and international entities to join forces against corruption and demand justice for the Nigerian people.

They believe that reinforcing the rule of law and ensuring transparent and fair electoral processes are the keys to a truly robust Nigerian democracy.