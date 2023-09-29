ICPC auctions 2 containers of seized sample items at Tin-can Port

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offenses Commission, ICPC has auctioned two 20 footer containers of samples of items seized from officials of government agencies undertaking physical examination at the Tin-can Island Port.



This is disclosed by the National Coordinator of the Port Standing Task Team, PSTT, Moses Fadipe, at a meeting with stakeholders at Apapa port over the effective usage of the scanner at the port.



Fadipe had warned the stakeholders of the consequences of collecting samples from consignments for physical examination without approval, noted that anyone caught with samples without the necessary approval would be penalized.



The two containers were said to be filled with different items taken illegally from importers at Tin-can port by officials of the various government agencies involved in physical examinations at the port.



Vanguard gathered that officials of the PSTT at the port had caught officials of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Police and others that collected samples during physical examination even when they do not have the authority to do so.



Vanguard gathered that the seized sample items were taken and stored in the containers waiting for the agents or the owners to come and collect them, but no one came forward and they were consequently handed over to ICPC for auction.



Speaking on illegal collection of samples at the nation’s seaports, Fadipe said that officials of PSTT have been posted to Apapa port, noting that they have gotten report of junior officials of these government agencies collecting sample of items on behalf of senior officers.