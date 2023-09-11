ICAO audit: Nigeria aviation sector rise in rating, score 70%

The Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) Tennis Club, Ikeja has called on the sports authorities to upgrade of all sporting facilities in the country to enhance sports development

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria aviation sector scored 70 percent at the just concluded International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach, USOAP-CMA.

This is three percent higher when compared to 67.1 percent recorded in the last audit in 2016.

Vanguard gathered that the programme which was established in 1999 was set to promote global aviation safety through regular audits of ICAO member states which include Nigeria, to determine their ability to maintain effectively their safety oversight systems.

The audit lasted for 12 days, starting from August 30 to September 11, 2023.

According to ICAO, “This enables the state to ensure the implementation of ICAO’s safety-related Standards and Recommended Practices, SARPs.

“It is also associated with procedures and guidance material that would also provides ICAO with a means to monitor continuously the states fulfilment of their safety oversight obligations.

“It also focuses on state’s capability in providing safety oversight by assessing whether the state has implemented the critical elements of a safety oversight system effectively and consistently.”