ICAN celebrates Williams, Nigeria’s doyen of accountancy 

Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Governing Council and members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, have lauded the achievements and life of Pa Akintola Williams, as the Doyen of Accountancy profession in Nigeria and one of the Founding Fathers of ICAN, who died earlier this week at the ripe age of 104 years.

A statement from 59th ICAN President, Innocent Okwuosa, said that Pa Williams was a titan whose name resonates with reverence and admiration throughout Nigeria and Africa’s accountancy profession landscape. He stated: “Pa Williams was unarguably a trailblazer, a mentor, and a symbol of what one individual with vision and determination can achieve. His life is an enduring testament to the power of excellence and ethical conduct.”

Okwuosa explained that his meteoric rise to stardom began at the University of London, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce in 1946 after studying Banking and Finance.

He added: “It is indeed historic that he was the first Chartered Accountant of African descent to qualify with The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) in 1949 and later a Fellow of the Institute. This singular achievement opened doors for him and countless aspiring accountants who sought to follow in his footsteps.