Ian Wright admits Arsenal’s Nketiah deserved red card against Tottenham

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright has said Eddie Nketiah was fortunate to stay in the game without being sent off during the 2-2 draw in the North London derby with Tottenham on Sunday.

The forward received only a yellow card after he clashed into Spurs goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario.

“I think it was one where it is fortunate, simply because the ball is gone,” Wright told Match of the Day.

He was totally committed. I don’t know if it was frustration because of how the game was going for him.

“He had one shot on target today. I don’t know if it is frustration. When you look at the ball, he was very fortunate to stay on. He got away with one there.”

Tottenham came from behind twice to secure a hard-fought point in the north London derby against their rivals Arsenal in a thriller at Emirates Stadium.

Spurs leveled with two goals from captain Son Heung-min after Arsenal took the lead twice, courtesy of an own goal by Christian Romero and a penalty by Bukayo Saka.