I will seek psychological help – Richarlison opens up amid goal drought

Tottenham forward Richarlison has said that he will seek ‘psychological help’ on his return to Spurs as he intends to move on from a ‘turbulent’ period.

The Brazillian has struggled to find the back of the net in recent times for both club and country.

The last time Richarlison scored for his country was in the World Cup in Qatar, while he’s found the net just once in 31 Premier League appearances for Tottenham.

After missing a golden chance in the game against Peru, the 26-year-old was subbed off and eventually broke into tears.

“I’m going to go back to England, to seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to work on my mind,” Richarlison told Brazilian outlet Globo.

“That’s it. Come back stronger. I believe I will be in the next (Brazil) squad, I will work for that. It’s about getting a good streak at Tottenham, this week I’m going to sit down and talk to them, I need a good streak, get the rhythm of the game.”

Richarlison also admitted that he’s been through a “turbulent time in the last five months off the field” because of “people who only had an eye on my money and walked away from me”. Yet he insists “things are right at home” and is confident of regaining his form.