‘I will resurrect Mohbad if allowed to see body’ – cleric claims in viral video

A self-proclaimed cleric named Oba Ewulomi has claimed that he possesses the ability to bring the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, back to life.

In a recently shared Facebook video, Ewulomi, who spoke in English and Yoruba, declared that he holds the power to resurrect Mohbad.

His words, “Promise Imole Mohbad can still live again. Whether you have faith or not, I am not concerned.

“But that boy can wake up again. Let me see the corpse of the boy. Give me access to the boy’s corpse. If truly my almighty father replies in fire, on water, in the wind, and on land, that boy will wake up again.”

The cleric, however, failed to disclose details of his ministry on social media.

Recall that the late singer died on September 12 in controversial circumstances and was buried the following day. However, the police exhumed his remains last Thursday for an autopsy and are awaiting results.