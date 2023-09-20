I will not stop acting even as a lead pastor – Jimmy Odukoya

CREDIT: BBC

The new lead pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya says he will continue his acting career even as the new leader of the church.

Recall Vanguard reported that Jimmy was named the new lead pastor and chairman of the Board of Trustees, following the passing of his father and founder of the church, Pastor Taiwo OOdukoya, on August 7.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, Jimmy stated he has no plan to dump his acting career.

His words: “When I started, people said I couldn’t be a pastor and an actor together. They said the church and the world wouldn’t accept me. If God sends you somewhere, he will clear the path for you.

“I was there for six years in an industry that is hard to break into. From Nollywood, I moved to Hollywood. God has shown that with him, nothing is impossible.

“Now, he has asked me to do this (as a pastor). Whether it’s production, behind the scenes, or in front of the camera, God will figure it out.

“Although I’m focused on the church now, that doesn’t mean I cannot act. Once an actor, always an actor.

“The question I ask myself is: What will people learn when I act like this character? The idea people have is that as a pastor, I should only play good roles, but good and bad exist. It doesn’t matter if it’s a good or bad role; the motive is to teach people lessons. In the end, good is good, and bad is bad.”

Odukoya also stated that while he’s prepared for the new task, his preparation is to hold on to God.

“There’s no amount of preparation that can help you; you can only rely on God. This position forces you to be humble, and you have to pray for God’s help every day. You have to ask God for direction. My preparation is to hold onto God always.

Some of the movies Jimmy has acted in include The Woman King, The Wait, Love Cooked Up, and others.