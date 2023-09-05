I was cruel to my ex-girlfriends despite being dear to me – Ruger

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian music star, Micheal Adebayo Olayinka, whose stage name is Ruger, has revealed the story behind his “Dear Ex” track.

The artiste took to social media to explain what birthed the track which is one of the tracks in his debut album “Ru The World.”

The Asiwaju-crooner explained that his past experiences with his ex-girlfriends inspired the track.

He opened up that he had treated his exes badly despite their care and affection towards him.

Ruger said in a viral video, “Everything you hear on this album is like everything that has happened to me. There is this particular song called ‘Dear Ex’ on my album, it’s about three relationships I was in at the same time.

“I was so cruel to these beautiful ladies and I didn’t let them go until I wanted them to go. You know, I was just steady go and come back and they were still waiting for me. I felt like I took advantage of it. The three of them were very dear to me.”