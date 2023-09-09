I want to lend my voice to problems affecting our society through films – Chinneylove Eze

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria’s youngest most successful filmmaker Chinneylove Eze who recently signed a deal with Amazon Prime following the release of her two latest movies ‘Tenis Big Day” and “Devil In Agbada” said that her mission is to add her voice to the myriad of problems affecting our society through my films.

The young filmmaker said while in a chat with NollyNow, in Lagos. She expressed her joy signing an exclusive deal with the leading screaming platform, noting that it’s a credit to her project, as only premium films are usually streamed on Amazon.

“I was so happy when Amazon signed the exclusive deal with us, and my RoI was great,” she said, with excitement.

The young filmmaker noted that the projects have recorded huge successes, adding that for some weeks now, “Devil in Agbada,”, is still trending on top three screaming platforms, while “Tenis Big Day” topped the chart in the first two weeks of it’s release as well as remain top ten for another six to weeks to come.

Chinney expressed happiness that with her films streaming on one of the biggest platforms, her fans should expect more exciting and educative content lined up for next year.

The highly successful producer also boasted that since she debuted as a producer in 2012, she has churned out not less than 100 movies and is still counting.

On how she started her journey into film making, Chinney said her passion for storytelling inspired her decision to work behind the camera. “I feel like there are so many untold stories in this country. So I wanted to lend my voice to society and be a mirror to a lot of issues affecting us through my works, ”she said.

Speaking further, Chinney said at 26, when she delved into film making, she was churning out content which was at par with some of the veteran producers in the movie industry. That’s why she’s called the most successful youngest film maker in Nigeria.

Chinneylove debuted as a film producer after the release of her star studded and award winning movie, ‘The Cartel’ in 2012. She followed it up with the release of her blockbuster movies ; Hire A Man and Hire A Woman Currently streaming on Netflix as her first entrance into the big screen, the two films are ranked among the highest grossing films in the country’s box office.