I want to be Asake’s backup singer — DJ Cuppy reveals

Popular Nigerian disc jockey (DJ), Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed her desire to become a full-time backup singer to music sensation, Asake.

DJ Cuppy made this known on Tuesday as she disclosed her conversation with Asake after meeting him for the first time.

Sharing a video of them together in a post on her official X handle, Cuppy expressed her ‘deep desire’ to join Asake’s music band as his backup singer.

She wrote: “Hadn’t met @AsakeMusik in real life until this surprise. I was finally able to discuss my deep desire and career development of becoming his full-time backup singer. #CuppyOnAMission #MrsMoney.”

This comes in less than three weeks since Asake shut down the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The feat meant he joined the likes of Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid on the list of Nigerian artistes that have sold out the O2 Arena.