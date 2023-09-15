I ‘ve ability to blend Afrobeat with R&B, Soul, House music – Meraqie

…From Lagos Streets to Record Deal: The Inspiring Journey of a Resilient Music Artist, Meraqie

In the world of music, dreams often collide with reality, and the journey from obscurity to stardom is a tumultuous one. Meet Meraqie, a rising music artist with humble beginnings and an unyielding spirit, who is making waves in the Nigerian music scene.

Meraqie, whose real name is Daniel Joshua Chidiebere, was born on April 8th, 1999, in Ngor Okpala, Imo state, Nigeria. Raised in a modest family of six, he grew up in the Alagbado area of Lagos state with grand aspirations. His early exposure to music came through local church choirs and school talent shows, as he couldn’t afford expensive music lessons. These humble stages was where his love for music began to shine.

His Currently a student at the University of Lagos, a renowned breeding ground for Nigerian musical talents, Meraqie started building a fan base within the university through various campus shows. However, his journey to stardom was far from smooth, marked by financial struggles and personal setbacks. To support himself through university, he took on multiple jobs, even venturing into urban clothing sales on the streets of Yaba.

Meraqie is not just a musician; he’s also a talented fine artist, creating portraits to finance his recording sessions while tirelessly honing his craft. These sacrifices laid the foundation for his eventual breakthrough.

The pivotal moment in Meraqie’s career came when Ibang Music, a record label, initiated an Instagram campaign to select an artist for a record deal. Among numerous hopefuls, Meraqie emerged as the chosen one. This marked the beginning of his ascent into the spotlight, although success didn’t happen overnight.

Meraqie dedicated years to refining his sound, recording his songs, and even contributing as a songwriter for other artists. His unique style and unwavering determination eventually catapulted him into the Nigerian music scene. His latest single, “Away,” is currently dominating the airwaves.

Meraqie’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists worldwide, demonstrating that with dedication, passion, and resilience, dreams can become reality. His story reminds us that even in the darkest times, there’s hope for those who refuse to give up on their dreams.

What sets Meraqie apart is his ability to blend Afrobeat music with elements of R&B, Soul, and House music. This distinctive fusion has earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim across the Country.