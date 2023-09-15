I use my negative experience to improve myself – Prince OJ

By Rita Okoye

Adams Tunde Adedeji better known as Prince OJ is a multidimensional entrepreneur , showbiz & entertainment executive and business mogul who has continued to make a resounding mark at his field.

Prince OJ is the CEO of Prince OJ Music World Limited (POMW), a company which specializes on record label & talent management , events & clubs management , promotions , celebrity bookings , dj services , media consultancy , music and movie productions, etc.

The titled Chief Okanlomo of Eruku Araromi land of Ogun state investiture by His Royal Majesty Oba Ezekiel Kolawole Edunjobi also doubles as a real estate realtor and investor.

In a recent chat with the media , He disclosed that his passion, zeal and commitment to the entertainment scene birthed “Prince OJ Music World” in 2017.

He furthered , he said his entertainment outfit “POMW” is a dynamic and innovate organization founded not only to entertain, but to make a positive change in the society and also be a source of inspiration to the community by providing impactful contents based on cultural values and relentless crusader of promoting development for African youths for economic growth.

Tunde further stated that his outfit’s mission is to revolutionize the entertainment industry by offering a platform where talents can be groomed and showcased to the world.

Moreover , he affirms that POMW is growing stronger and bigger by also offering partnership and management of some major nightlife spots in the heart of the city of Lagos such as BLVD ,Slice restaurant, Ox restaurant and lounge, Club Rio, The Library amongst others.

On some notable personalities and celebrities , he revealed ; “We have good working relationship with celebrities and entertainers such as Christy O, Pretty Mike, CDQ, Sheyman , 9ice , Kwam 1 , Sefiu Alao , Pasuma , Qdot , Malaika , Jaywillz ,Jahbless , Ayo Bishi , Rattyvibes to mention but a few.

On the flip side, Prince OJ shares some of the major challenges he faces on the job and how he manages to scale through the hurdles.

In his words , he said “Some of the major challenges in the entertainment scene is the relatively competition in the industry and also problematic popular opinion of talents

not willing to adhere to the label & management terms of collaboration and business ethics.”

He continued , to tackle this challenges and to avoid litigations between artistes and labels. We will collaborate with moneybags and businessmen who are interested in the entertainment business. He emphasized!

Prince OJ avows that he is working to prides itself on its ability to stay ahead of trends and constantly innovate in order to deliver the best possible entertainment and media experiences. The company’s dedicated team Eke Obilom, Precious , Praise (Director Pope) and other staffs under his leadership will works tirelessly to ensure that every project undertaken varying from talent and event management would be a success.

Talking about his personality

In his words he said “I’m a man of goodwill’s, never give up , focused and cool-headed. I use my negative experiences to improve myself.” He said!

He concluded that young entrepreneurs in Africa and around the world who are striving to stand on their feet should always believe in themselves and consistent in their endeavors.