I taught myself ‘Voice Over’ – Stephanie Anene

By Rita Okoye

Talented Voice over Artist, Stephanie Anene has bagged for the second time this year, the Best Voice Over Artist 2023. She is the popular voice on MTN’s IVR voice prompts, and has done voice overs for over 25 top brands in Nigeria such as MTN, UBA, Zenith Bank, British America Tobacco, Rhapsody of Realities, Fastest Cakes, and many more.

While posting pictures on her Instagram account on her recently bagged ‘Best Voice Artist Award’ over the weekend, she said, “This will be my second “Best Voice Over Artist Award’. Being self taught and coming this far, I can’t be more humbled than I am to receive these recognititons, I’m doing something right.

Years ago in secondary school, I had a small diary where I’d take my daily faith proclamations, “I am one of the best voice over artists in Nigeria; my voice rakes in millions” I’d use my toothbrush pretending I was receiving an award, today it’s come to pass..second award in the bag in 2 years”

Stephanie She emerged tops at the Icons Noble Award which held over the past weekend in Oriental Hotel, Lagos Nigeria in the Voice Over Artist Category. She skyrocketed to fame when viral videos emerged, showcasing her impeccable ability to mimic the Google Maps voice prompt, guiding an Uber ride, and expertly replicating an ATM machine’s voice prompts. Currently serving as the voice of MTN’s IVR, she has been honored with the prestigious APVA Voice Over Artist of the Year in Africa award. Early last month, she also nicked a Brand Representative deal with MKH Properties Limited which further consolidated her prominence in the world of voice-over artistry.

Stephanie’s extraordinary odyssey and unwavering commitment continue to serve as a wellspring of inspiration to both burgeoning artists and fervent admirers alike. She exemplifies the notion that fervent dreams and resolute perseverance can indeed culminate in the realization of extraordinary achievements.