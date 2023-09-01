I sold an artwork for N10m, but another person wanted to pay N40k – Mirabel, mix media artist

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Meet Chiamaka Mirabel, a mixed media artist, who can work with hair, paint, ankara, pencil among others, in a single artwork. In a special interview with Vanguard, Mirabel who once sold her art work for 10 million Naira, reveals how she started mixing art materials since childhood.

Mirabel further added that her mission is to open one of the biggest art gallery in the world where her art work can be seen by foreigners.