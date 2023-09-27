I once hawked ‘pure water’, oranges in Aba —Super Falcons star Uchenna Kanu

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Super Falcons forward, Uchenna Kanu, has reflected on the challenges she had to endure before becoming a football star.

The 26-year-old, in a post via her Tiktok page, shared how she sold soda drinks, oranges, and pure waters in the streets of Aba in order to make ends meet.

The 26-year-old recounted, “I used to sell oranges when I was younger. I would peel the oranges and put them in a pan, put it on top of my head, and walk around the streets of Aba, hawking them.

“And also, I hawked water. For Nigerians who would watch this video, I sold pure water and ice water.

“Also, I would go with my brother; he would hawk soda that’s Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Pepsi. Sometimes, we will be hawking in the market and we will just see each other and then we will say, ‘Hey!’ We would laugh and then separate again.”

Kanu plies her trade as a forward for NWSL club Racing Louisville in the United States.

She gained prominence when she represented Nigeria at the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

She made her senior debut with the Super Falcons on 8 April 2019 in a 1–2 friendly loss to Canada.

On 16 June 2023, she was included in the Nigerian squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and scored in the 3-2 win against hosts Australia in the group stage.