I ‘ll bring knowledge acquired over 19yrs in service to FCT – Fasawe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The immediate past General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, has pledged to bring the learning’s and stewardship acquired over 19 years in Lagos service into action as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Mandate Secretary for Health and Environment.

The newly appointed Secretary, Fasawe, however, said that her appointment was facilitated by recorded achievements in the delivery of her core mandates and devotion towards building a sustainable environment in Lagos State.

Fasawe, in an official statement released on Wednesday from her office in Abuja, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for giving her the opportunity to serve the good people of the state in the capacity as the GM LASEPA, as well as giving his blessings and support towards her new role.

According to Fasawe, “This is a new dawn for me and would bring the learning’s and stewardship I have acquired over 19 years in service to Lagos State, to my dual capacity as Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment.

“It is indeed a great privilege and opportunity for improved outcomes in the concern sectors under my supervision.”

She expressed her appreciation to the Minister for the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike for entrusting her with the great responsibilities.

Recall that Fasawe was considered as commissioner nominee in Lagos as a before she subsequently settled to serve at the national level to contribute her quota to the success of the “Renewed Hope” Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.