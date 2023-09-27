‘I have life’ is not just a song- Flourish Peters

By Rita Okoye

The Lead Pastor and Apostolic Head of the Love of God in Christ (LOGIC) Church, Dr Flourish Peters has said his new song ‘I have life’ is more than just a song.

In his words: “I have life” is not just a song, it’s an experience. It’s an experience that will transform anyone who listens to it”.

The Christocentric gospel song which encapsulates the life believers have in Christ is set for release. The song which will be released September 29th has a resounding message of hope, redemption, and the life believers have in Christ, promises to touch hearts and souls.

The anthem is the first single from the awaited album by Dr Flourish Peters and LOGIC Sound, which includes Noble G, a gifted musician whose passion for both music and faith shines through every note. This debut single beautifully encapsulates the essence of the life believers have in Christ, inviting listeners to embrace this message of what it means to be in Christ.

Drawing from personal experiences and a deep knowing of the life they have which is in Christ Jesus, Dr. Flourish Peters and Noble G deliver a moving performance that will resonate with individuals from all walks of life.

The song’s simple yet powerful lyrics are an expression of the knowledge the artistes have of what the Gospel says about the life we have in Christ.

Set against a backdrop of soulful melodies, stirring harmonies and prominent declarations, “I Have Life” takes listeners on a spiritual journey of realization, Him-discovery and the limitless possibilities that come with the life we now have in Christ. The song’s chorus is a triumphant proclamation of the essence of Christ’s sacrifice and victory over death.

The prophetic anthem comes at a time when the world needs the message of the Gospel, Christ’s death, burial and resurrection, more than ever. In a time of uncertainty, the song serves as a reminder that the life we carry is more than able to transform all life’s bumps and hurdles.