I escaped booby trap while Akeredolu was away— Deputy gov

— l was provoked into taking drastic actions

— l remains loyal to Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has explained how he escaped a booby trap by his detractors when the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu was away on medical vacation.

Recall that Akeredolu was away for three months to attend to his health in German.

He returned last week and has since resumed duty officially.

Before proceeding for the medical leave, Akeredolu transmitted power to his deputy, who acted as the Acting governor.

However, Aiyedatiwa, in a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, in Akure, said that his detractors have since come up with fabricated lies aimed at denting his reputation since the governor returned.

He said that “These lies would have been ignored but we owe it a duty to prevent the public from being deceived into believing same falsehoods being repeated and recycled in different forms by those whose sole intention is to soil the image of the man who they see as a threat to their political interests.

The statement reads ” We need to remind the public that this is a continuation of the blackmail started by these same characters some months ago, with false stories planted in some media outlets against the Deputy Governor.

“However, since those lies did not yield the result they envisaged, the blackmailers have returned with fake stories about disloyalty, aimed at causing disaffection between him and the Governor.

” These faceless individuals who have been hiding their identities because what they are putting out are pure fabrications, are being sponsored by those who are threatened by the profile of the Deputy Governor, his relationship with his boss and the goodwill he enjoys with the people.

“Many stakeholders have commended the Deputy Governor for the way he handled State affairs while he was Acting Governor, despite all his detractors did to l

“He avoided their booby traps and they tripped on their own banana peels.

” Against their expectations, the Deputy Governor was in constant touch with his principal on official State matters, so there was no gap between them.

” How can the man who was constantly in touch with his boss and had prepared for his arrival to attend some other critical state matters, including the signing of the LCDA Law after passage by the State Assembly be surprised by that same arrival?

” Those behind the falsehoods being peddled around had planned that these concocted lies about disloyalty and impeachment would irritate Mr. Governor and his family so as to land a devastating blow on the Deputy Governor ahead of the coming governorship election in the State.

“Now that Mr. Governor is back and has started working, the Deputy Governor remains calm and committed to the duties of his office and unruffled by the lies of desperate politicians and their agents.

The statement added that ” The Deputy Governor remains loyal to his Principal and no amount of fabricated lies will change that.